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University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro
Vila Real, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Signal Propagation
The Northcap University
Gurgaon, India
Associate Editor
Signal Propagation
Manipal Institute of Technology
Manipal, India
Associate Editor
Signal Propagation
University of Quebec in Outaouais
Gatineau, Canada
Associate Editor
Signal Propagation