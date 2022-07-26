nurilla avazov
Innlandet Business School, Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences
Elverum, Norway
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Innlandet Business School, Inland Norway University of Applied Sciences
Elverum, Norway
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Nøsted &
Mandal, Norway
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Faculty of Engineering Sciences, KU Leuven
Leuven, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
University of Bradford
Bradford, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Centro Universitario de la Defensa Marin
Marín, Spain
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Instituto de Engenharia Electrónica e Telemática de Aveiro (IEETA)
Aveiro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Cyberingeniorskolen ved Forsvarets Hogskole
Lillehammer, Norway
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
University of Illinois Chicago
Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Institute of Communications Systems, Faculty of Electronics, Military University of Technology (WAT)
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Islamia College University
Peshawar, Pakistan
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Hongik University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN)
Geneva, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Polytechnic Institute of Leiria
Leiria, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
IT:U Interdisciplinary Transformation University Austria
Linz, Austria
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Community Reviewer
Signal Propagation