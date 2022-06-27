antoine abou fayad
American University of Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
American University of Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
Jordan University of Science and Technology
Irbid, Jordan
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
Center for Microbial Pathogenesis, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
Columbus, United States
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
The University of Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
University of Massachusetts Medical School
Worcester, United States
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
University of Studies G. d'Annunzio Chieti and Pescara
Chieti, Italy
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
College of Natural Sciences, Sungkyunkwan University
Suwon, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
Kasetsart University
Bangkok, Thailand
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
University of Antwerp
Antwerp, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
Department of Pharmacy, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
Siksha O Anusandhan University
Bhubaneswar, India
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development
University of Otago
Dunedin, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Antibiotic Development