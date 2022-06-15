Scope

The Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and management of antibiotic resistance and infectious diseases.

Led by Dr. Klaus-Peter Hunfeld from the Institute for Laboratory Medicine, Microbiology & Infection Control, Medical Faculty, Goethe University, the Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies section welcomes submissions in the various domains of epidemiology and preventive strategies, which contribute to the improvement of diagnostics, treatment, and prevention of infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cost of illness studies

disease modeling

enhanced epidemiology studies using new diagnostic approaches to infectious diseases

evaluation of health policies

molecular epidemiological studies on the spread of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance

new anti-infective treatments and vaccination studies

new developments in epidemiology of antibiotic resistance

new public health approaches to antibiotic resistance

preventive infection control measures

secondary data analysis

trials on the efficacy of new preventive and therapeutic measures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest advancements and innovations in the field of epidemiology and preventive strategies related to antibiotic resistance and infectious diseases.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and management of antibiotic resistance and infectious diseases, epidemiology and preventive strategies, diagnostics, treatment, and prevention of infections, and evaluation of health policies (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Enhanced Epidemiology and Preventive Strategies section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on the epidemiology of non-infectious diseases or microbial ecology in non-health scenarios.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epidemiology and preventive strategies to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.