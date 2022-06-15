Scope

The Organoid Intelligence section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of neuroscience, bioengineering, and artificial intelligence.

Led by Dr. Lena Smirnova from Johns Hopkins University, the Organoid Intelligence section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neural cell cultures and electrophysiology, which connect the understanding of learning and memory with synthetic intelligence and biological computing.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of tools for neurodegeneration and neurodevelopment drug development

in-vitro cognition models

safety testing

understanding learning and memory in the context of organoid intelligence

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of neuroscience, bioengineering, and artificial intelligence in the study of organoids.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of learning and memory, neurodegeneration and neurodevelopment drug development, in-vitro cognition models, safety testing, and organoid intelligence (SDGs 3, 9, and 17).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neural cell cultures and electrophysiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.