Scope

The Pattern Recognition section focuses on publishing research related to the various domains of pattern recognition, which aims to facilitate the connection between practical applications and theoretical advances in artificial intelligence.

Led by Dr. Paolo Napoletano from the University of Milano-Bicocca, the Pattern Recognition section welcomes submissions in areas such as:

2D/3D object detection and recognition

action and event recognition and tracking

audio and acoustic processing and analysis

automatic speech and speaker recognition

biometrics: face, iris, gait, fingerprint, speech-based recognition

brain-computer interfaces

character and text recognition

classification and clustering

coding, compression, and super-resolution

content-based image retrieval and data mining

deformable object tracking and registration

document understanding

enhancement, restoration, and filtering

gesture recognition

handwriting recognition

human-computer interaction

image and video analysis and understanding

machine learning techniques

medical image and signal analysis

motion, tracking, and video analysis

multimedia analysis

pattern recognition for surveillance and security

segmentation, features, and descriptors

sensor array and multichannel signal processing

statistical, syntactic, and structural pattern recognition

stereo and multiple view geometry, 3D shape recovery

vision for autonomous driving

vision for robotics, robot navigation, and SLAM

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of pattern recognition, which encompasses a wide range of topics and applications.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Pattern Recognition to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.