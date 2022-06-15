Scope

The Technology and Law section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of technology and normativity in various domains.

Led by Dr. Radboud Winkels from PPLE College, University of Amsterdam, the Technology and Law section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of technology and law, which connect and explore the relationship between technology, legal systems, and social activities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application and evaluation of algorithms and data models in or for a legal context

computational models and tools supporting legal practitioners, policymakers, and evaluators

computational models of normative reasoning and argumentation

detection, intervention, and systematic approaches to biases, discrimination, and effects of proposed solutions

empirical legal studies using information technology

evaluation and critical assessment of automation in public administrations or other legal organizations

methodologies and references for evaluation and assessment

operationalization of normative activities in computational domains, such as cyber-physical infrastructures and socio-technical systems

position papers and meta-studies in the area of technology in normative domains

technological theory of norms and normative theories of technology

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The section Technology and Law doesn't accept papers focusing on the law of AI or the law of technology unless the papers also contain research on computational models and methods to support the law or legal practitioners.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Technology and Law to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.