Mission & scope

Frontiers in Bacteriology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the comprehensive study of bacteriology and host-pathogen interactions.

Led by Field Chief Editor Eleftherios Mylonakis from Houston Methodist Hospital, Frontiers in Bacteriology welcomes research contributions in various domains of bacteriology, aiming to bridge the gap between molecular and clinical aspects. Topics include, but are not limited to:

beneficial bacterial interactions (such as in the context of microbiome and probiotics)

cross-kingdom interactions

immune response (including evolutionarily conserved traits)

microbial resistance (including phage therapies)

pathogenesis

translational and clinical studies on population health, diagnosis, treatment, cost-effectiveness models, and antimicrobial stewardship

vaccine development

The journal welcomes submissions that support and advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3: Good Health and Well-being. Embracing a One Health approach, Frontiers in Bacteriology acknowledges the interconnectedness of people, animals, plants, and the shared environment. As a result, we advance research in pathogenesis, host-pathogen interactions, vaccine development, microbial resistance, and other critical areas that contribute to improving both human and animal health. By publishing research on these topics, the journal aims to advance knowledge and promote innovations that can help achieve better health outcomes for all, in line with the objectives of SDG 3.

Manuscripts outside the scope of Frontiers in Bacteriology include those unrelated to the study of bacteriology (for example, manuscripts focused on the pathogenesis of viruses) the related interactions or those not aligned with the journal's focus on advancing high-level research in this field.

Frontiers in Bacteriology is committed to advancing developments in the field of bacteriology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.