Mission & scope

Frontiers in Bacteriology provides a forum for the reporting of studies evaluating all aspects of bacteriology and the complex dynamic of host-pathogen interactions. The journal publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research across the entire spectrum of bacteriology, including pathogenesis, immune response (including evolutionarily conserved traits), vaccine development, microbial resistance, beneficial bacterial interactions (such as in the context of microbiome and probiotics), cross-kingdom interactions, as well as translational and clinical studies on population health, diagnosis, treatment, cost-effectiveness models, and antimicrobial stewardship.

Field Chief Editor E. Mylonakis at Brown University is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers who cover all aspects of molecular and clinical bacteriology. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, clinicians, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Bacteriology provides a forum for multidisciplinary research that covers all aspects of bacterial biology and host-pathogen interactions. Our goal is to leverage a transparent peer-review and publication process to publish high-level research on all bacterial phyla and all different conditions such as biofilms and persister or tolerant forms. In addition to the field of bacterial pathogenesis, host response, and vaccine and drug discovery, the journal also welcomes reports on human and veterinary bacterial infections and special pathogens (such as mycobacteria and Helicobacter pylori), interactions of bacteria with bacteriophages. Also, we seek studies on clinical infectious diseases in the continuum of care (including in the community and non-acute health care), as well as studies focusing on relevant vaccines, veterinary medicine, or the role of non-pathogenic and beneficial bacteria as parts of the microbiome or their use as probiotics.

Frontiers in Bacteriology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics. We are specifically interested in studies that help advance health and professional equity and help alleviate inequity.