Frontiers in Bacteriology

Correction
Published on 30 Jul 2026
Correction: Problems bring along their solutions: characterization of a carbapenem-resistant Citrobacter braakii strain and its lytic phage both isolated from sewage water
in Antibiotic Resistance
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Correction
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Antibiotic Resistance
Editorial
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in One Health in Bacteriology
Perspective
Accepted on 27 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Review
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in Bacterial Genetics and AI-enhanced Microbial Engineering
Original Research
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in One Health in Bacteriology
Original Research
Published on 22 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Mini Review
Accepted on 20 Jul 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Review
Published on 20 Jul 2026
in One Health in Bacteriology
Original Research
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in One Health in Bacteriology
Original Research
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Antibiotic Resistance
Review
Published on 14 Jul 2026
in One Health in Bacteriology
Original Research
Accepted on 13 Jul 2026
in Antibiotic Resistance
Systematic Review
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in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 29 Jun 2026
in Antibiotic Resistance
Original Research
Accepted on 01 Jun 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Brief Research Report
Published on 19 May 2026
in Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Original Research
Published on 07 May 2026
in Antibiotic Resistance
Mini Review
Published on 30 Apr 2026
in Bacterial Genetics and AI-enhanced Microbial Engineering
Review
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in Pathogenesis, Vaccines, and Immunity of Bacterial Infections
Original Research
Published on 29 Apr 2026
in Bacterial Genetics and AI-enhanced Microbial Engineering
Original Research
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in Antibiotic Resistance
Original Research
Published on 13 Mar 2026
in One Health in Bacteriology