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Houston Methodist Research Institute
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Department of Bacteriology, Immunology, and Mycology, Suez Canal University
Ismailia, Egypt
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Laboratory of Animal Food Products Hygiene - Veterinary Public Health, School of Veterinary Medicine, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology