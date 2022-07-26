nagendran tharmalingam
Houston Methodist Research Institute
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Department of Bacteriology, Immunology, and Mycology, Suez Canal University
Ismailia, Egypt
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Laboratory of Animal Food Products Hygiene - Veterinary Public Health, School of Veterinary Medicine, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Texas A and M University
College Station, United States
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University
Chennai, India
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Julius Kühn-Institut - Braunschweig
Braunschweig, Germany
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
Galveston, United States
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy, Institute of Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry
Münster, Germany
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Murdoch University
Perth, Australia
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
College of Medicine and Life Sciences, University of Toledo
Toledo, United States
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology