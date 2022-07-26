eleftherios mylonakis
Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Bacteriology
School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science, University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Pathogenesis, Vaccines, and Immunity of Bacterial Infections
Houston Methodist Research Institute
Houston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Bacterial Genetics and AI-enhanced Microbial Engineering
Southwest University
Chongqing, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
UCONN Health
Farmington, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
AbVacc Inc
Rockville, United States
Associate Editor
Molecular Bacteriology and Microbiome
Department of Bacteriology, Immunology, and Mycology, Suez Canal University
Ismailia, Egypt
Associate Editor
One Health in Bacteriology
Henry Ford Health System
Detroit, United States
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
International Livestock Research Institute (Ethiopia)
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Bacterial Genetics and AI-enhanced Microbial Engineering
International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research (ICDDR)
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Associate Editor
Antibiotic Resistance
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Associate Editor
Pathogenesis, Vaccines, and Immunity of Bacterial Infections
Kırıkkale University Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Department of Food Hygiene and Technology
Kırıkkale, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Mullana
Ambala, India
Associate Editor
Bacterial Genetics and AI-enhanced Microbial Engineering