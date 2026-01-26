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School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science, University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Kırıkkale University Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Department of Food Hygiene and Technology
Kırıkkale, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Global Viral (GV)
San Francisco, United States
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Tottori University
Tottori, Japan
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment