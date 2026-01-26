Perspective
Published on 26 Jan 2026
Acinetobacter baumannii: challenges presented by a drug-resistant pathogen
in Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Frontiers in Bacteriology
doi 10.3389/fbrio.2025.1734537
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- 2 citations
Perspective
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in Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
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