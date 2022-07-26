weng c. chan
School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science, University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Kırıkkale University Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Department of Food Hygiene and Technology
Kırıkkale, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Global Viral (GV)
San Francisco, United States
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Tottori University
Tottori, Japan
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Montana State University
Bozeman, United States
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Wadsworth Center
Albany, United States
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
Duke University
Durham, United States
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Associate Editor
Emerging Bacterial Threats and their Treatment