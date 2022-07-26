kostoula arvaniti
Papageorgiou General Hospital
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Papageorgiou General Hospital
Thessaloniki, Greece
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Hamad Medical Corporation
Doha, Qatar
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Airlangga University
Surabaya, Indonesia
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Julius Kühn-Institut - Braunschweig
Braunschweig, Germany
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, United States
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
University of Guadalajara
Guadalajara, Mexico
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Faculty of Biology, University of Belgrade
Belgrade, Serbia
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Ovidius University of Constanta, Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital
Constanta, Romania
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Texas Christian University
Fort Worth, United States
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Institute for Plant Protection and Environment (IZBIS)
Belgrade, Serbia
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Tokyo Women's Medical University
Shinjuku, Japan
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Laboratoire National de Santé (LNS)
Dudelange, Luxembourg
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
Mayo Clinic Florida
Jacksonville, United States
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, United States
Community Reviewer
One Health in Bacteriology