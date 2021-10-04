Scope

The Pathogenesis, Vaccines, and Immunity of Bacterial Infections section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and combating bacterial infections in humans and animals.

Led by Professor Dr. Myron Christodoulides from the University of Southampton, the Pathogenesis, Vaccines, and Immunity of Bacterial Infections section welcomes submissions in various domains of bacteriology, which aim to enhance the knowledge and strategies for dealing with bacterial infections.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adjuvant development and testing, with an emphasis on modes of action

antigen selection

human and animal pathogens

human challenge models

innate and adaptive immunity to infection

interactions with microbiota

mechanisms of host immune avoidance

molecular and cellular mechanisms of bacterial virulence

novel vaccine platforms

pathogen evolution for host adaptation

structural and computational biology, underpinned with biological data

the cell biology of pathogen-host interactions

vaccine studies in animals and humans

zoonoses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and cellular mechanisms of bacterial infections, host immune responses, and vaccine development. Submissions that provide position papers and conference reviews on bacterial vaccines are also considered. Research that describes the industrial-scale manufacture, safety and quality control of vaccines is not within the scope of this section, unless accompanied by efficacy data from animal and/or human trials.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of pathogenesis, vaccines, and immunity of bacterial infections, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bacteriology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.