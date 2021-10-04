Scope

The Bee Genetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the genetic aspects of bee species and their evolutionary pathways.

Led by Dr. Michael Breed from the University of Colorado Boulder, the Bee Genetics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bee genetics, which contribute to understanding the evolutionary processes and environmental adaptations in bees.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptations to local environments

classical genetic studies (crosses, common garden experiments)

comparative studies between solitary and social species

convergent, parallel, and divergent pathways in social evolution

epigenetics and regulation

evolutionary interactions between host species and parasites

genomics of biodiversity

investigations into physiological and regulatory frameworks

phylogenetic studies using genomic data

proteomics and metabolomics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic aspects of bee species, their evolutionary pathways, and their adaptations to various environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of bee genetics, evolutionary pathways, and environmental adaptations, contributing to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), and 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bee genetics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.