Scope

The Bee Physiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration of physiological mechanisms in bees.

Led by Dr. Susan Fahrbach from Wake Forest University, the Bee Physiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of bee physiology, which connect the understanding of individual bee functions to the overall purpose of the insect and its society.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

caste and social behavior

endocrinology

feeding, nutrition, and digestion

growth and development

homeostasis

neurobiology

physiological responses to stressors (e.g., pathogens, environmental contaminants, changing climate)

reproduction

respiration

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the coordination of physiological mechanisms in bees and their societies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bee physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.