Scope

The Behavioral Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intricate connections between hormones and behavior in multicellular organisms.

Led by Prof. James Cherry from Boston University, the Behavioral Endocrinology section welcomes submissions encompassing a wide range of topics within the field of behavioral endocrinology that describe in-depth research and significant new findings on the interplay between hormones and behavior.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affiliative and other social behaviors

comparative behavioral endocrinology

developmental role of hormones on neurobehavioral function

feeding and other motivated behaviors

hormonal and behavioral consequences of isolation and loneliness

hormones and behavior over the lifespan

human behavioral neuroendocrinology

neuroendocrine circuits regulating behavior

pathophysiological behavior and psychopharmacology

pheromones

puberty and the onset of reproductive behavior

stress-induced changes on hormones and behavior

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Behavioral Endocrinology section does not consider submissions that center on cellular biology, gene therapy, inflammation, or neurological diseases without a primary focus on endocrine-related behavior.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.