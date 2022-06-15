Scope

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience is a leading journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances our understanding of the neural mechanisms underlying behavior. Specialty Chief Editor Nuno Sousa at the Instituto de Pesquisa em Ciências da Vida e da Saúde (ICVS) is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience publishes major insights into the neural mechanisms of animal and human behavior. Our journal welcomes papers concerned with the interplay between behavior and neurobiological analysis at all levels: from molecular biology and genetics, to morphological, biochemical, neurochemical, electrophysiological, neuroendocrine, pharmacological, and neuroimaging studies, that contribute to unravel the neurobiological basis of behavior. Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience welcomes work in all animal species, including humans, and integrative and translational approaches combining animal and human research are encouraged. In recent years, translational work has proved to be particularly suitable to address topics and questions related to psychopathology, with outstanding examples showing how animal studies can help identify key genetic mechanisms of behavioral deviation in humans and, conversely, how innovative findings in humans are directing essential work in animals. Our ultimate goal is to accelerate the progress in this research area at a critical time when we are facing multiple challenges: from the need to integrate findings obtained at different levels of analysis to the constant redefinition of topics and approaches that concern and characterize the field of Behavioral Neuroscience.

Key research areas covered by the journal, include but are not limited to:

• Motivation & reward

• Learning & memory

• Emotions

• Hormones

• Individual & social behaviors

• Behavioral conditions

Authors submitting manuscripts other than Original Research should highlight in their cover letter how their publication record on the same topic has prepared them for contributing to the field. We also request that prospective organizers of Research Topics (info at www.frontiersin.org/about/RTGuidelines) provide the Editorial Office (neuroscience.researchtopics@frontiersin.org) with their CV and clarify in the proposal how their research expertise qualifies them to organize a Research Topic on that particular subject.

Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.