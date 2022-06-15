Scope

The Emotion Regulation and Processing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the neurobiological mechanisms underlying emotions.

Led by Prof. Richard Hunter from the University of Massachusetts Boston, the Emotion Regulation and Processing section welcomes submissions in various domains of behavioral neuroscience, which connect the understanding of the etiology and pathophysiology of mood disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affective disorders, including depression and anxiety

behavioral impact of stress in emotion regulation

biomarkers for mood disorders

gut-brain interaction on mood disorders

mechanisms of resilience

role of epigenetics in emotion regulation

role of glial cells in emotion regulation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms and factors influencing emotion regulation and processing.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Emotion Regulation and Processing section does not consider submissions focusing on medical treatments or drug development that are unrelated to the neurobiological mechanisms underlying emotions. Additionally, studies on child development, animal research, and imaging techniques will only be considered if they have a direct relevance to emotion regulation or processing. Studies outside the realm of human emotional experiences and their underlying mechanisms are beyond the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.