richard g. hunter
University of Massachusetts Boston
Boston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
University of Haifa
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
Institute of Anatomy, Faculty of Medicine, University Hospital Magdeburg
Magdeburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
Department of Occupational Therapy, Faculty of Social Welfare and Health Sciences, University of Haifa
Mount Carmel, Israel
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
Tufts University
Medford, United States
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
University of Padua
Padua, Italy
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
National Institute of Health (ISS)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune
Pune, India
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
University of Colorado Boulder
Boulder, United States
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
School of Medicine, University of Minho
Braga, Portugal
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
College of Medicine Phoenix, University of Arizona
Phoenix, United States
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing
Shenzhen University
Shenzhen, China
Associate Editor
Emotion Regulation and Processing