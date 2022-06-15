Scope

The Individual and Social Behaviors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the psychobiological foundations of behavior and their impact on individual and social interactions.

Led by Prof. Walter Adriani from the National Institute of Health (ISS), the Individual and Social Behaviors section welcomes submissions in the various domains of behavioral neuroscience, which explore the connections between individual differences and social dynamics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aggressive behaviors

attraction/avoidance behaviors, including empathy

behavioral flexibility, coping strategies, top-down self-control

environmental enrichment shaping play behavior during neuro-developmental trajectories

feeding and other appetitive/consummatory behaviors

microbiome, neuroimmunity, epigenetics as determinants of individual and social behaviors

sleep/wake patterns and circadian rhythms, biological clocks

social recognition and interaction: dominance hierarchies and cultural factors, among others

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between individual and social behaviors in various animal species, ranging from invertebrates to mammals, including humans.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of individual and social behaviors, psychobiological foundations of behavior, and their impact on social interactions, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Individual and Social Behaviors section does not consider submissions focusing on clinical psychology, medical conditions, or education, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section's emphasis on the psychobiological foundations of behavior and their impact on individual and social interactions. However, submissions related to physical health, substance abuse, and their influence on individual and social behaviors are welcome, as they contribute to the understanding of the interplay between these factors and the broader goals of promoting good health and well-being, as well as reducing inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.