Scope

The Motivation and Reward section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of neural regulation in motivation and reinforcement processes.

Led by Prof. Liana Fattore from the CNR Neuroscience Institute (IN), the Motivation and Reward section welcomes submissions in various domains of behavioral neuroscience, which aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the neural regulation of natural motivational conditions and their implications in psychiatric, neurological, neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anergia, amotivation, and apathy

anticipatory, instrumental, and consummatory behavior

associative learning and conditioning

aversive and appetitive motivation

behavioral economics and neuroeconomics

behavioral inhibition

craving

dopaminergic regulation of motivation

drug addiction, abstinence and relapse

effort-based choice and behavioral activation

food motivation, food reinforcement, and eating disorders

gambling and other pathological dependencies

goal-directed behavior, reward seeking

impulse control disorders and impulsivity

incentive salience, incentive sensitization

motivational aspects of limbic system function

motivational decision-making

neuroinflammation and motivation

pavlovian/instrumental interactions related to motivation

reinforcement learning

sexual motivation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neural regulation of motivation and reinforcement processes, their implications in various disorders, and the development of potential therapeutic interventions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Motivation and Reward section does not consider submissions focusing on medical treatments or sleep disorders, as these topics fall outside the scope of motivation and reward research. However, studies related to schizophrenia or other mental diseases may be considered if they are relevant to the neural regulation of motivation and reinforcement processes. Additionally, studies on cognitive control or emotional states without a relevance to motivation or reward processes are not suitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.