Scope

The Pathological Conditions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the impact of inherent or acquired disorders, diseases, or conditions on behavior.

Led by Prof. Rainer Spanagel from the Central Institute of Mental Health, Medical Faculty Mannheim, University of Heidelberg, the Pathological Conditions section welcomes submissions in various domains of behavioral neuroscience, which explore the connections between health and disease from a preclinical or translational perspective.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

autism spectrum disorders

eating disorders

fatigue

neurodegenerative diseases

schizophrenia

traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, stroke

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the underlying mechanisms of fundamental aspects of health and disease, focusing on the impact of pathological conditions on behavior.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of pathological conditions, behavioral neuroscience, and their impact on health and disease, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Pathological Conditions section does not consider manuscripts of a purely clinical nature. However, studies focusing on sleep disorders, pediatric neuropsychiatric disorders, and genetic polymorphisms may be considered if they provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the underlying mechanisms of fundamental aspects of health and disease, and focus on the impact of pathological conditions on behavior. Studies on psychological well-being and light therapy remain outside the scope of this section, as they do not align with its focus on the underlying mechanisms and pathology of diseases and disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of behavioral neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.