Scope

The Biofabrication section focuses on research dedicated to the 3D assembly of functional units for biomedical applications. In recent decades, biofabrication has gained significant attention across various biomedical fields, including tissue engineering, drug delivery, and regenerative medicine. This area involves assembling functional units—such as cells, organoids, biomaterials, and bioactive molecules—into bioactive 3D constructs, tissue-engineered products, and medical devices. Beyond regenerative medicine, the section also embraces emerging applications of biofabrication in advanced in vitro models, personalized medicine, regulatory science, and sustainable biomanufacturing, reflecting the rapid evolution of the field toward broader biomedical and industrial applications. The primary emphasis is on the strategies that enable the fabrication of these units as well as their assembly. Among the several strategies being explored, 3D bioprinting and additive manufacturing have emerged as promising techniques. These methods are essential for developing custom, patient-specific constructs to be applied in cell culture and regenerative medicine. This advancement is due to their ability to create complex, bioactive constructs that closely mimic the complexity and heterogeneity of native tissues and organs.

Led by Prof. Antonella Motta from the University of Trento in Italy, the Biofabrication section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biofabrication, which connect the development of innovative fabrication strategies to their applications in regenerative medicine and bioengineering.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

3D bioprinting and additive manufacturing technologies

bio(material) ink development, characterization, and functionalization

biofabrication strategies for tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and medical therapeutic products

bioinspired and biomimetic biofabrication approaches

patterning and assembly of bioactive molecules, cells, organoids, tissues, and multicellular systems

advanced in vitro models, including organoids, organ-on-chip systems, and bioprinted platforms for drug screening, toxicity assessment, pharmacokinetic studies, and disease modelling

personalized medicine and patient-specific biofabricated tissues and disease models

integration of artificial intelligence, computational modelling, and digital manufacturing in biofabrication

novel hardware, bioreactors, and enabling technologies for biofabrication

in vitro and in vivo validation of biofabricated constructs

clinical translation and regulatory science of biofabricated products, including standardization, safety assessment, and quality control

manufacturing scalability, industrial translation, and commercialization of biofabrication technologies

cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, alternative proteins, and biofabricated food systems

sustainable and emerging applications of biofabrication in healthcare, biotechnology, and food production

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of biofabrication techniques for biomedical purposes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The Biofabrication section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not consider studies focused solely on oncology and cancer treatment without a clear connection to biofabrication techniques for biomedical purposes. However, if the research involves the development or application of biofabrication strategies in the context of cancer treatment or oncology, it may be considered within the scope of this section.

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biofabrication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.