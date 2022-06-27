Main content

Specialty chief editor sandra van vlierberghe Ghent University Ghent , Belgium Specialty Chief Editor Biofabrication

Scope Over the last decades, biofabrication has gained increasing attention within the biomedical fields including tissue engineering, drug delivery and regenerative medicine. Biofabrication encompasses the assembly of functional units (cells, organoids, biomaterials and/or bioactive molecules) into bioactive 2D or 3D constructs, tissue engineered products and medical devices, with particular focus on the fabrication strategies that enable the assembly of these units. Within the field several strategies are currently being explored, among which 3D bioprinting/additive manufacturing is key in developing custom (patient specific) constructs capable to serving cell culture applications or regenerative medicine purposes. This is a consequence of the potential to fabricate complex, bioactive constructs that closely resemble the complexity and heterogeneity of native tissues and organs. This specialty section aims to provide a peer-reviewed platform for the publication of research in the field of Biofabrication including: • Bio(material) ink development and characterization • Bioinspired biofabrication strategies • Modelling approaches for biofabrication • 2D and 3D printing techniques • Patterning and assembly (bioactive molecules, cells, organoids, tissues) • Novel hardware design applied in biofabrication • In vitro models realized through biofabrication • Biofabrication for the assembly of functional structures in the field of regenerative medicine • Biofabrication for bioengineering applications • Biofabrication for medical therapeutic products • In vitro and in vivo validation of biofabricated constructs • Clinical translation of biofabricated constructs The Biofabrication section encourages the submission of papers outside its scope to our sister sections in the journal, Biomaterials, Biosensors & Biomolecular Electronics, Organoids & Organ-on-a-chip, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol.

Abbreviation fbioe

Electronic ISSN 2296-4185

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 5.4 CiteScore

