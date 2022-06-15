Scope

The Biomaterials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of biomaterials. A biomaterial is a substance, either biological or synthetic, designed to interact with a biological system to perform a specific function. Biomaterials can be integral to devices that sense biological responses, replace organ or tissue functions, deliver biologics such as drugs in a controlled manner, or direct specific physiological functions. The design and development of biomaterials require a thoughtful application of chemical and physical sciences while integrating biological and medical sciences.

An engineering philosophy that emphasizes purposeful manipulation for a desired goal is essential to achieve consistent and successful outcomes. Biomaterials lie at the intersection of applied and fundamental sciences, enabling the rapid translation of fundamental discoveries into practical applications in both clinical and industrial settings.

Led by Prof. Candan Tamerler from the University of Kansas, the Biomaterials section welcomes submissions in various domains of biomaterials research, which connect fundamental and applied sciences for practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biocompatibility, immunological, and toxicology studies related to new materials and their applications

biomaterial preparation and characterization for specific applications

biomaterials for regenerative medicine and in vivo replacement of functional tissues and organs

biomaterials in medical devices

biomimetic and synthetic materials for constructing functional tissue equivalents ex vivo

fundamental aspects of biomaterial interactions with biological and biomedical systems

functionalization of biomaterials’ surfaces and heterogenous interfaces including bioactive, biomimetic and bioresponsive biomaterials design

materials used in fabrication technologies for novel structures, nanomaterials, and devices

nano and micro-particulate systems for delivery of biologics such as therapeutic agents, vaccines, and diagnostic agents

new methods of characterization for biomaterials, surfaces and heterogenous interfaces

novel materials for sensing and imaging physiologically relevant events

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure-property-functional relationships of biomaterials in biological systems, whether in vitro, ex-vivo or in vivo. The section does welcome submissions related to medical imaging, specifically those about novel materials for sensing and imaging physiologically relevant events. Additionally, submissions addressing gender and age differences in biocompatibility, immunological, and toxicology studies of new materials and their applications are also invited. Submissions related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) are highly welcomed.

The Biomaterials section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not accept submissions focused on clinical studies, drug discovery, or virology, as these are outside the scope of biomaterials research and development. However, it encourages research in specialized applications to be submitted to its companion sections, the ‘Biomaterials and Bio-inspired Materials’ section in Frontiers in Materials, or other sections in Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology such as ‘Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine’, ‘Biosensors and Biomolecular Electronics’, and ‘Biofabrication’.