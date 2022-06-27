Main content

Specialty chief editor hasan uludag University of Alberta Edmonton , Canada Specialty Chief Editor Biomaterials

Scope A biomaterial is a substance of biological or synthetic origin to be placed in contact with a living system to perform a specific function. The biomaterial could serve as an integral part of devices intended to sense a biological response, to replace an organ or tissue function, to deliver a drug in a controlled manner or to direct a specific physiological function. Biomaterial design and development requires a thoughtful application of chemical and physical sciences, while interfacing them with biological and medical sciences. Engineering philosophy (i.e., purposeful manipulation for a desired goal) becomes an integral part of this endeavor to achieve useful and reproducible outcomes. Biomaterials sit at the crossroads of applied and fundamental sciences, facilitating fast translation of fundamental discoveries into real world applications, whether in a clinical arena or industrial setting. The specialty section of Biomaterials aims to provide a peer-reviewed platform for the publication of research in the field of biomaterials including: (1) Biomaterial synthesis and characterization; (2) Fabrication technologies for novel structures and devices, (3) Tissue engineering for ex vivo fabrication of functional tissues, (4) Regenerative medicine for in vivo replacement of functional tissues and organs; (5) Nano-particulate systems for delivery of therapeutic agents and vaccines; (6) Novel approaches to biomedical imaging; (7) Biosensors and diagnostics; (8) Medical devices; (9) Biocompatibility and toxicology studies as well as (10) Fundamental aspects of biomaterial interactions with biological and biomedical systems. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol.

Abbreviation fbioe

Electronic ISSN 2296-4185

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 5.4 CiteScore

Submission Biomaterials welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Biomaterials, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.