Scope

The Bioprocess Engineering section focuses on publishing research related to the development and understanding of bioprocesses across various scales in both academia and industry.

Under the guidance of Dr. Manfred Zinn from HES-SO Valais-Wallis in Switzerland the Bioprocess Engineering section encourages submissions that explore the diverse aspects of bioengineering and biotechnology, aiming to enhance the knowledge and application of bioprocesses in various fields.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

advanced process analytical technology in upstream and downstream processing (online, inline, and at line)

biosynthesis of specialty chemicals, biotherapeutics, biosimilars, drug and health products

bioenergy and biorefinery concepts

bioremediation, valorization of waste streams, and resource recovery

implementation of digital technologies for bioprocess understanding and control, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, design of experiments, process modeling, and digital twin

innovative microbial bioprocesses in agri-food technologies

intensified design and simulation of aerobic and anaerobic production processes, including life cycle assessment and product carbon footprint

novel bioreactors tailored to bioprocesses and rapid bioprocess development, including solid state and biofilm cultivations, gas fermentations, and auxostats

optimization of downstream processing, including multi-step, continuous, and orthogonal design and control

systems metabolic engineering and adaptive laboratory evolution for improved cellular productivity

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the development, optimization, and application of bioprocesses in various contexts.

The section welcomes submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Bioprocess Engineering section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not consider articles with no clear relation to bioengineering and biotechnology. Exclusions include those covering good manufacturing practice production, clinical trials, medical diagnostics, clinical studies, and dermatology, as they fall outside the scope of this section and should be submitted elsewhere. However, some topics such as environmental science, wood materials, and bioremediation may be considered if they are directly related to the development, optimization, and application of bioprocesses in various contexts, contributing to the advancement of bioprocess engineering and its associated goals.

This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Bioprocess Engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.