Main content

Scope Bioprocess Engineering is dedicated to publications dealing with research and developments of bioprocesses ranging from the micro- to the macro-scale in academia and industry using new approaches. Biotechnology in the general point of view has become one of the centers of scientific research in the domain of biological sciences. For example, synthetic biology, the most recent development of this domain, has triggered dramatic progress in transferring gained knowledge to industrial processes as well as spreading into different directions: biological chemistry, bionanotechnology, sustainable biorefineries, and many others are expected in the next few years. In parallel, tools in engineering such Design of Experiments (DoE), Process Analytical Technology (PAT) including real-time analysis and control of key bioprocess parameters evolved. Nevertheless, one of the remaining challenges to fulfill is the understanding of novel applications at micro- and industrial scale and their scale-up or scale-down, respectively, which generally asks for new developments, e.g. new bioreactors and technologies. These aspects are the main scope of this section, as we aim to publish original research articles, reviews, and methods dealing with recent progress in such applications from all domains of life sciences: microbiology, health, bioprocess engineering, analytics, natural products, and production of new chemical entities of biological interest. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol.

Abbreviation fbioe

Electronic ISSN 2296-4185

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 5.4 CiteScore

Submission Bioprocess Engineering welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Bioprocess Engineering, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.