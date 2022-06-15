Scope

The Biosensors and Biomolecular Electronics section is committed to publishing research centered on the application and development of biosensing devices and biomolecular electronics in healthcare.

Under the guidance of Dr. Dan (Annie) Du from the Washington State University, the Biosensors and Biomolecular Electronics section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of biosensors and bioelectronics, contributing to the enhancement of health outcomes and diagnostics.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

biosensor fabrication

biosensors

biochip design

bioelectronics

DNA or protein electronics

electronic devices

immunosensors

implantable sensors

lab-on-chip-analysis systems

microfluidic devices

nanosensors

point-of-care diagnostics

wearable biosensors

Submissions should offer comprehensive insights into the development and application of biosensors and biomolecular electronics in the healthcare field. The section also welcomes submissions in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Biosensors and Biomolecular Electronics section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not consider reports dealing with physical sensors, medical imaging, or light-based therapies, as these topics fall outside the focus on biosensors and biomolecular electronics. However, the section may consider submissions related to artificial intelligence in healthcare, metabolic analysis, and other relevant topics if they are directly connected to the development and application of biosensors and biomolecular electronics in the healthcare field.