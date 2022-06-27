Main content

Specialty chief editor guozhen liu The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen Shenzhen , China Specialty Chief Editor Biosensors and Biomolecular Electronics

Scope Biosensing devices play a growing role in medical diagnostics and disease monitoring. Biomolecular electronics have the capability to understand the functions and properties of biological systems using electronic devices. The Biosensors and Biomolecular Electronics section publishes high-quality applied and translational research across the field of biosensors and bioelectronics; a topical branch of biomedical engineering that designs medical devices and innovates newer tools to identify and address health problems and improve health outcomes. Biosensors and Biomolecular Electronics bridge the fields of chemistry, engineering, nanotechnology, and biology, and play a growing contribution in biomedical science and healthcare. This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: · Biosensors · Bioelectronics · Electronic Devices · Microfluidic Devices · Immunosensors · Nanosensors · Point-of-Care diagnostics · Biochip design · Biosensor fabrication · Lab-on-chip-analysis systems · Wearable biosensors · Implantable sensors · DNA or protein electronics Our ultimate objective is the comprehensive illustration of biosensors and biomolecular electronics contributing to healthcare. All studies must contribute insights into biosensors or bioengineering. This section operates in close collaboration with our sister section Nanobiotechnology. Reports dealing with physical sensors do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol.

Abbreviation fbioe

Electronic ISSN 2296-4185

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EI Compendex, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 5.4 CiteScore

