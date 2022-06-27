Scope

The exploitation of nanotechnology in the development of biomedical devices allows the control of biological entities at previously unreachable levels, down to the single molecule. Living matter, manipulated at the nanoscale, can be thus technologically quantified, controlled, and engineered, for plenty of applications that range from diagnosis and treatment of pathologies to the preparation of nanostructured scaffolds for regenerative medicine purposes.

The technological/biological impact of nanoscale systems, the synthesis and the characterization of nanoscale biomaterials, and the innovative applications of “smart” nanoparticles are just some examples of the driving force of the specialty section “Nanobiotechnology”, within a robust multidisciplinary framework that needs contribution from engineering, chemistry, life science, and materials science.

Nanobiotechnology has a broad field of appeal, from organ-on-chip technologies to nanobiosensors, from nanodiagnostics to advanced characterisation and imaging tools, from intelligent drug delivery to artificial bioconstructs, and from functional nanostructured surfaces to smart materials and nanofluidics. Among all these topics, also nanotoxicology and possible harmful impact of nanomaterials in living organisms should be mentioned: the evaluation of the safety of an innovative nanodevice is, in fact, a process that should start since the very first steps of its concept and design. Particular attention is finally dedicated to the translational and regulatory aspects of nanobiomedical devices, envisioning their practical applications in the future clinical practice.