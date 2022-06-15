Scope

The Nanobiotechnology section publishes cutting-edge research at the crossroads of nanotechnology and biomedical applications. Leveraging nanotechnology in biomedical devices offers unprecedented control over biological entities, down to a single molecule. This enables the technological quantification, control, and engineering of living matter at the nanoscale for numerous applications, such as diagnosing and treating diseases and creating nanostructured scaffolds for regenerative medicine. The impact of nanoscale systems, the synthesis and characterization of nanoscale biomaterials, and the innovative use of "smart" nanoparticles are just a few examples of what drives the Nanobiotechnology specialty section. This field thrives on a robust, multidisciplinary framework that requires contributions from engineering, chemistry, life sciences, and materials science.

Led by Dr. Gianni Ciofani from the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Genova, Italy, the Nanobiotechnology section welcomes submissions in various domains of nanobiotechnology, which connect the fields of engineering, chemistry, life science, and materials science for diverse applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced characterisation and imaging tools for nanobiotechnology

artificial nano-bioconstructs

functional nanostructured surfaces

innovative applications of 'smart' nanoparticles

intelligent drug delivery in the context of nanobiotechnology

nanobiosensors

nanodiagnostics

nanoscale systems and their technological/biological impact

nanotoxicology and safety evaluation of nanodevices

organ-on-chip technologies

smart materials and nanofluidics

synthesis and characterization of nanoscale biomaterials

translational and regulatory aspects of nanobiomedical devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and potential applications of nanobiotechnology in various biomedical fields.

The section welcomes submissions which contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3: Good Health and Well-being, 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Nanobiotechnology section does not accept bibliometrics articles. Additionally, it does not consider clinical trials, machine learning applications unrelated to nanoscale phenomena, paediatric studies, infection and immunity research, or brain stimulation studies, as these topics fall outside the scope of nanobiotechnology.

If the central findings rely on nano/particle design, fabrication, characterization, or particle-dependent effects (e.g., size, morphology, synthesis conditions), please submit via Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. If the central findings can be presented without reference to nano/particle parameters and instead primarily address molecular mechanisms/pathways, please submit via Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences.