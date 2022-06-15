Scope

The Computational BioImaging section of the Journal Frontiers in Bioinformatics is committed to publishing research across all aspects of computational innovation in bioimaging.

Under the guidance of Dr. Kevin Eliceiri from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Computational BioImaging section encourages submissions that explore the various domains of computational bioimaging, connecting innovative computational methods with biological application.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

computer vision and machine learning

computational optics, including real-time analysis approaches

hardware accelerated image analysis

image acquisition and storage

image restoration, registration, segmentation, and tracking

multidimensional image analysis

multiparametric image analysis

multiscale image analysis from cellular to organ scale

open source software development

workflows for big image data annotation and sharing

Submissions should offer comprehensive knowledge about the development or application of computational methods, technologies, or new software to address biological imaging needs.

The Computational BioImaging section does not consider studies dealing with routine biological applications of existing or conventional computational technologies to imaging.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Computational BioImaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.