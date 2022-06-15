Scope

The Evolutionary Bioinformatics section is dedicated to publishing research that combines principles from evolutionary biology and bioinformatics to study the evolutionary relationships and processes that shape the diversity of life. Our focus is on the development and application of computational tools and methods to analyze biological data, such as DNA, RNA, and protein sequences, to understand the genetic and molecular basis of evolutionary changes.

Led by Dr. Sudhir Kumar from Temple University, the Evolutionary Bioinformatics section welcomes submissions in various domains of evolutionary bioinformatics, which connect the understanding of species evolution, gene families, and networks through computational approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analyses of existing biological data, datasets generated by computer simulations, and theoretical advances in evolutionary studies

contributions from molecular (-omics) and non-molecular data with a strong evolutionary component

integration of evolutionary information, knowledge, and concepts in all fields of biology, including medicine and clinical applications

new methods, resources, and software tools for analyzing molecular sequences

novel insights and discoveries facilitated by the application of evolutionary bioinformatics

significant updates of existing methods, resources, and software tools for evolutionary bioinformatics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the evolutionary aspects of bioinformatics and computational biology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of evolutionary bioinformatics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.