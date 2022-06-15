Scope

The Genomic Analysis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the analysis of genomic data and its applications.

Led by Dr. João Setubal from the University of São Paulo, the Genomic Analysis section welcomes submissions in various domains of computational genomics, which address the challenges of large-scale genomic processing, and deepen understanding of genomic information such as functional genomics, phenotypic expressions, gene prediction, etc.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

binning of metagenome contigs

gene prediction in metagenomes

genome analysis for biomarker and diagnostic development

genome and metagenome assembly from short reads and long reads

genotyping of pathogens

pairwise and multiple alignment of genes and genomes

phylogenetic tree reconstruction based on gene/genomic data

prediction of gene expression regulatory elements

prediction of RNA genes

proteogenomics

structural annotation of genomes of species in all domains of life as well as viral genomes

taxonomic classification of MAGs, isolate genomes, and genome fragments

tools for Metagenome-Assembled Genome (MAG) analysis

tools for single-cell genomics

transcriptome assembly and annotation

genome-wide analysis of gene expression

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about methods utilized and applications of genomic analysis.

The Genomic Analysis section does not consider manuscripts that utilise mendelian randomization methods or reductionist approaches to existing clinical datasets without further application.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioinformatics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.