Scope

The Network Bioinformatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring and understanding complex biological pathways and interaction networks.

The Network Bioinformatics section welcomes submissions in various domains of network biology, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to advance the understanding of complex biological relationships.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

network alignment and completion algorithms

network-based studies of genotype-to-phenotype relationships

network-based therapeutic approaches, such as polypharmacology or drug combinations

topological and functional analyses of biological networks

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and/or application of methodologies for exploring and extracting relevant information from biological networks.

The Network Bioinformatics section does not consider submissions that lack a strong focus on the integration of network-based approaches with bioinformatics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of network biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.