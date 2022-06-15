Scope

The Single Cell Bioinformatics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on theoretical and computational aspects of single cell genomics.

Led by Dr. Martin Hemberg from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, the Single Cell Bioinformatics section welcomes submissions which address the challenges and opportunities arising from computational models and workflows integral to processing single cell data.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

high and low throughput methods

longitudinal and pseudo-time analyses

mathematical models related to single cell data

single cell epigenomics

single cell genomics

single cell proteomics

single cell transcriptomics

spatial data

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the computational processing of biologically relevant information from single cell data.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of single cell genomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.