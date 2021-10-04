Scope

The Carbon-Based Objects and Devices section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of carbon-based materials for innovative technologies.

Led by Prof. Oomman Varghese from the University of Houston, the Carbon-Based Objects and Devices section welcomes submissions in the various domains of carbon-based materials research, which connect fundamental understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

electronic and optoelectronic devices

energy storage

environmental sensing

physical, chemical and biosensing

solar cell technology

solar fuel generation

thermoelectric power conversion

water purification

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the exploitation of carbon-based materials' unique properties for the improvement of existing technologies or the creation of novel ones.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of carbon-based materials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.