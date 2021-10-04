Scope

The Graphite-ene section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of graphite, graphene, and related carbon materials.

The Graphite-ene section welcomes submissions in various domains of carbon materials research, which connect fundamental and applied aspects of these technologically important materials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

characterization of structural, mechanical, vibrational, electronic, thermal, optical, and transport properties

devices and applications: electronics, composites, energy, mechanical, medical, environmental, quantum technologies, and others

magnetism, electron correlation, superconductivity, and topological properties

photonics and plasmonics

synthesis, growth, defects, and functionalization

theory and simulation

twisted, multilayer, van der Waals heterostructures, and intercalated systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the properties, synthesis, and applications of carbon-based materials, including graphene oxide, graphene nanoribbons, carbon nanotubes, graphyne, graphane, and related sp-bonded and sp3-bonded systems. All systems studied must contain carbon: Carbon-free 2D materials such as boron nitride, TMDs, etc are beyond the scope of this section.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the characterization, synthesis, and applications of carbon materials, and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of carbon materials research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.