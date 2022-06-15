Scope

The Aortic Surgery and Endovascular Repair - Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the treatment of complex aortic pathology using surgical and endovascular techniques.

Led by Dr. Gianni Angelini from the University of Bristol, the Aortic Surgery and Endovascular Repair section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which aim to provide comprehensive coverage and current opinions on treatment modalities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

collaboration between cardiac and vascular surgeons, cardiologists, interventional radiologists, imaging experts, and anesthetists

factors influencing the choice between conventional surgery and endovascular repair

minimally invasive endovascular grafting techniques

surgical and endovascular treatment of aortic aneurysms and dissections

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the treatment of complex aortic pathology from ascending to distal aorta with surgery and endovascular techniques.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Aortic Surgery and Endovascular Repair section does not consider submissions focused on valve surgeries, valve diseases, or general cardiovascular research. However, studies on peripheral vascular interventions and unrelated surgical techniques may be considered if they have strong clinical or technical relevance to the field of aortic surgery and endovascular repair. Research without such relevance will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.