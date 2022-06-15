Scope

The Cardiac Rhythmology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of mechanisms, diagnosis, and treatment of arrhythmias and conduction disturbances.

Led by Dr. Matteo Anselmino from the University of Turin, the Cardiac Rhythmology section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which aim to enhance the knowledge and improve patient care in the field of cardiac rhythm disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atrial tachycardias

AV block

bundle branch block

inter- and intra-atrial blocks

neuromodulation

premature atrial and ventricular beats

sinus node disease

supra-ventricular tachycardias

syncope and sudden cardiac death

ventricular arrhythmias

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and underlying mechanisms of cardiac rhythm disorders and conduction disturbances.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cardiac Rhythmology section does not consider submissions focused on cancer research, renal dysfunction, liver diseases, or immune cell infiltration. However, molecular mechanisms that are unrelated to cardiac rhythm disorders but still contribute to the understanding, diagnosis, or treatment of cardiac rhythm abnormalities may be considered. Studies that do not have a fundamental basis in the understanding, diagnosis, or treatment of cardiac rhythm abnormalities remain outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.