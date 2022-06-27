Main content

Scope Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is a global, peer-reviewed open access medical journal providing unrestricted, online access to publications on diagnostic and therapeutic advances in cardiology and cardiovascular disease. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine publishes peer-reviewed scientific investigations of the highest quality that are of relevance for the diagnosis, treatment, or pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease and related disorders with the goal to understand disease processes and to improve medical practice and patient care.



The section Cardiac Rhythmology aims to advance the understanding of underlying mechanisms, diagnosis and treatment of arrhythmias and conduction disturbances. The latter includes sinus node disease, inter- and intra-atrial blocks, AV block, and bundle branch block. Among the former are included premature atrial and ventricular beats, atrial tachycardias, supra-ventricular tachycardias, and ventricular arrhythmias. Other specific subjects covered by EP specialists like syncope and sudden cardiac death will also be covered.



The Editors of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine encourage submission of Original Research Articles (clinical or preclinical), Reviews, Mini Reviews and Case Reports. Original research articles include manuscripts reporting results from clinical investigations, including Phase I-III trials and population studies. Reports from experimental studies from related areas such as physiology, pathophysiology, cellular and molecular biology, genetics, or pharmacology may be considered as as long as they relate to new understandings of pathogenic mechanisms or novel therapeutic approaches relevant to human disease. Articles related to medical education or the future development of medicine may also be considered.



Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Cardiac Rhythmology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cardiac Rhythmology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.