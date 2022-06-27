matteo anselmino
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts
Lucerne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Hospital da Luz Lisboa
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Nippon Medical School
Bunkyō, Japan
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Center for Clinical Arrhythmology and Electrophysiology, MultiMedica Holding SpA (IRCCS)
Sesto San Giovanni, Italy
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Sheba Cancer Center, Sheba Medical Center
Tel Hashomer, Israel
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
University of Virginia
Charlottesville, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Artemed Kliniken Freiburg, St. Josefskrankenhaus
Freiburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Grossman School of Medicine, New York University
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Department of Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong
Pokfulam, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Amrita Hospitals Faridabad
Faridabad, India
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
National Cheng Kung University Hospital
Tainan, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
Iowa City, United States
Associate Editor
Cardiac Rhythmology