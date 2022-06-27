Scope

The Cardio-Oncology section of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is to provide a prime publication platform for this emerging field in medicine. It should speak to clinicians and researchers across the multiple diciplines that contribute to this field, including cardiology, oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, palliative care and geriatrics. It is a primary intent of this section to cultivate communication across these disciplines and along the scopes of clinical, basic and translational sciences.

The Cardio-Oncology section of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine welcomes original articles, reviews, perspectives, case reports and other article types to choose from. Furthermore, this section welcomes clinical trial updates, including initial observations made in phase I and II cancer trials, and articles on the design of clinical trials in cardio-oncology. The Cardio-Oncology section also provides coverage of key meetings relevant to the field as well as a fellows corner and practice updates, including practice consensus and guideline documents. State-of-the-art reviews are accepted but will also be commissioned as will be viewpoints and debates (pros and cons topics). Certain topics may be highlighted in thematic collections (Research Topics).

The Cardio-Oncology section of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine will cover the full and broad scope of cardio-oncology. The topics of interest include cardiovascular toxicities of cancer therapeutics including cardiomyopathy, heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease, arrhythmias and device management, hypertension and renal disease, radiation-induced cardiovascular disease and side effects, multimodality imaging and biomarker use in cancer patients, genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics research in cardio-oncology, clinical trials in cardio-oncology, cardiovascular observations in cancer trials, including phase I and II trials on new cancer therapeutics, preclinial disease models, basic science and mechanisms of cardiovascular toxicities and their prevention.

Cardio-oncologists have to walk a thin line between harm and benefits of cancer treatments. Our goal is to provide a forum that covers the entire emerging interface between cardiovascular medicine and oncology and to inspire and inform the readers to stay most current and engaged in the field of cardio-oncology.