Scope

The Cardio-Oncology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the emerging interface between cardiovascular medicine and oncology.

Led by Dr. Joerg Herrmann from Mayo Clinic and Dr. Jun-ichi Abe from University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the Cardio-Oncology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cardio-oncology, which foster communication and collaboration between multiple disciplines and along the scopes of clinical, basic, and translational sciences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

arrhythmias and device management

basic science and mechanisms of cardiovascular toxicities and their prevention

cardiomyopathy, heart failure, coronary artery disease, valvular heart disease

cardiovascular observations in cancer trials, including phase I and II trials on new cancer therapeutics

cardiovascular toxicities of cancer therapeutics

clinical trials in cardio-oncology

genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics research in cardio-oncology

hypertension and renal disease

multimodality imaging and biomarker use in cancer patients

preclinical disease models

radiation-induced cardiovascular disease and side effects

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex relationship between cardiovascular medicine and oncology, aiming to inform and inspire readers in the field of cardio-oncology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cardio-Oncology section does not consider submissions focused on pediatric oncology, as this topic falls outside the scope of the intersection between cardiology and oncology. However, submissions related to blood pressure management, acute myocardial infarction treatment, and other cardiovascular issues in the context of cancer patients and cancer therapeutics will be considered, as they are relevant to the complex relationship between cardiovascular medicine and oncology. Studies that do not directly address the relationship between cardiovascular and cancer-related issues will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardio-oncology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.