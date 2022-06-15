Scope

The Cardioneurology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intricate relationship between the heart and brain.

Led by Dr. Leonardo Roever from University of São Paulo and Lebanese American University, the Cardioneurology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neurocardiology, which explore the connections between neurology and cardiology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cardiac abnormalities and their neurological implications

cerebral microvascular disease

dementia and heart disease

diagnostic, prevention, and treatment approaches for chronic and degenerative vascular disorders

interactions of medicated and non-medicated treatments in neurocardiology

Prevention in Neurocardiology

strokes and their relation to heart disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interplay between the heart and brain, as well as the development of innovative therapeutic approaches in neurocardiology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding of neurocardiology, prevention and treatment of chronic and degenerative vascular disorders, and development of innovative therapeutic approaches in neurocardiology, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Cardioneurology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general medical treatment without a specific connection to the interaction between the cardiovascular and nervous systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardioneurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.