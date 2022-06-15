Scope

The Cardiovascular Biologics and Regenerative Medicine section is committed to publishing research centered on advancing the understanding and treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Under the guidance of Dr. Paolo Madeddu from the University of Bristol and Dr. Ngan Huang from Stanford University, the Cardiovascular Biologics and Regenerative Medicine section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of cardiac regeneration, aiming to enhance the knowledge and application of innovative therapeutic approaches in the field.

Topics considered within the scope of this section encompass:

biomaterials

cell therapy

gene therapy

genomics

proteomics

hybrid therapy

Submissions to this section should provide comprehensive insights into the various aspects of cardiac regeneration and their potential impact on clinical medicine and patient care. Contributions should highlight their translational value across all stages of life, from newborns to the elderly. Additionally, considerations of biodiversity, gender, and implications for broader use in different population strata are welcome.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biomaterials, cell therapy, gene therapy, genomics, proteomics, and hybrid therapy in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Cardiovascular Biologics and Regenerative Medicine section does not consider submissions focused on surgical treatments or risk assessment unrelated to biologics or regenerative medicine. However, regulatory studies with a foundation in cardiovascular biologics or regenerative medicine are welcome, as they contribute to the advancement of the field and support the overall mission of promoting good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Cardiovascular Biologics and Regenerative Medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.