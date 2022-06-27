Main content

Scope Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is a global, peer-reviewed Open Access medical journal providing unrestricted, online access to publications on diagnostic and therapeutic advances in cardiology and cardiovascular disease. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine publishes peer-reviewed scientific investigations of the highest quality that are of relevance for the diagnosis, treatment, or pathogenesis of cardiovascular disease and related disorders with the goal to understand disease processes and to improve medical practice and patient care.



For almost two centuries, the dream of repairing damaged human hearts has tantalized physicians, scientists and patients, alike. While amphibians and fish readily regrow internal organs and even limbs, the adult heart is capable of only very modest regenerative responses after injury. This frustrating limitation has left many patients with irreversible heart damage after a cardiac injury- limiting both quality of life and survival. But over the last two decades, research has emerged that native heart can be enticed to undergo cardiac repair and replace injured myocardium. The field of Cardiovascular Biologics and Regenerative Medicine has since emerged to harness these fundamental biological principles to impact upon clinical medicine.



Our mission at Cardiovascular Biologics and Regenerative Medicine is to be at the forefront of this field by rapidly disseminating experimental evidence, concepts and hypotheses to the broadest possible audience. We welcome articles related to all aspects of cardiac regeneration including, but not limited to, biomaterials, cell therapy, gene therapy, genomics, proteomics and hybrid therapy.



The Editors of Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine encourage submission of Original Research Articles (clinical or preclinical), Reviews, Mini Reviews and Case Reports. Original research articles include manuscripts reporting results from clinical investigations, including Phase I-III trials and population studies. Reports from experimental studies from related areas such as physiology, pathophysiology, cellular and molecular biology, genetics, or pharmacology may be considered as as long as they relate to new understandings of pathogenic mechanisms or novel therapeutic approaches relevant to human disease. Articles related to medical education or the future development of medicine may also be considered. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

