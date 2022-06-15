William Harvey Research Institute, Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London

Scope

The Cardiovascular Imaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of cardiovascular imaging techniques.

Led by Dr. Christos Bourantas from Barts Health NHS Trust and Dr. Sebastian Kelle from Deutsches Herzzentrum der Charité, the Cardiovascular Imaging section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which aim to enhance the diagnosis, treatment, and understanding of cardiovascular diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

angiography

computational modelling of the cardiovascular system

computed tomography (CT)

cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR)

echocardiography

intravascular ultrasound

molecular imaging with potential for future clinical application

nuclear imaging

optical coherence tomography

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application and development of cardiovascular imaging techniques in relation to disease diagnosis, treatment, and pathogenesis, including preclinical and clinical studies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cardiovascular Imaging section does not consider submissions focused on renal, lung, or muscle studies, as these topics fall outside the scope of cardiovascular imaging and its related applications. However, the section will consider submissions related to drug therapy or smoking-related research if they have a direct impact on cardiovascular imaging techniques, disease diagnosis, treatment, and pathogenesis, including preclinical and clinical studies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.