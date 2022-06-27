Main content

Specialty chief editor ichiro manabe Chiba University Chiba , Japan Specialty Chief Editor Cardiovascular Metabolism

Scope The Cardiovascular Metabolism section welcomes papers concerned with unravelling the homeostatic and pathological roles of metabolic processes in the cardiovascular system and in the development of cardiovascular diseases. Metabolic processes and their regulatory mechanisms are tightly and intricately linked to many other biological processes and mechanisms at the cell, tissue and systemic levels. The broad impact of obesity on cardiovascular disease exemplifies the interconnection between the cardiovascular and metabolic systems. Our goal is to accelerate studies that aim to unravel the biological mechanisms at the interface of multiple disciplines, including cardiovascular and metabolic fields and related fields, such as immunology. The section will consider papers that examine the roles of cellular metabolic networks and systemic metabolism in cardiovascular homeostasis and disease. Consideration will be given to basic and translational research studies focusing on metabolism at all levels as long as they foster new understanding of pathogenic mechanisms or novel therapeutic approaches relevant to human cardiovascular disease: cellular and molecular biology, genetics, biochemistry, physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology and endocrinology. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Cardiovascular Metabolism welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Cardiovascular Metabolism, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

