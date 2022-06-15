Scope

The Cardiovascular Metabolism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the roles of metabolic processes in the cardiovascular system and their impact on cardiovascular diseases.

Led by Dr. Ichiro Manabe from the Chiba University, the Cardiovascular Metabolism section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular and metabolic research, which aim to uncover the connections between these fields and their implications for human health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic and translational research studies on metabolism at all levels

cellular and molecular biology, genetics, biochemistry, physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, and endocrinology related to cardiovascular disease

cellular metabolic networks and systemic metabolism in cardiovascular homeostasis and disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between metabolic processes and cardiovascular health, as well as their potential for novel therapeutic approaches.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of metabolic processes in the cardiovascular system, their impact on cardiovascular diseases, and their potential for novel therapeutic approaches (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Cardiovascular Metabolism section does not consider submissions related to case reports or sleep disorders unrelated to cardiovascular function. However, it will consider genetics studies if they have a fundamental basis in cardiovascular metabolism and obesity studies if they address metabolic implications on the cardiovascular system. The focus of this section is on significant knowledge gains in the field through complete and thorough studies that contribute to the understanding of metabolic processes in the cardiovascular system, their impact on cardiovascular diseases, and their potential for novel therapeutic approaches.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular and metabolic research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.