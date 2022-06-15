Scope

The Cardiovascular Surgery section is dedicated to publishing scientific papers focused on the advancements, challenges, and treatment modalities within the entire field of cardiovascular surgery.

Led by expert researchers and clinicians, Prof. Hendrik Tevaearai Stahel from the University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland, and Prof. Gianni Angelini from the University of Bristol, UK, the Cardiovascular Surgery section invites submissions that aim to enhance understanding in cardiac and vascular surgery and improve patient outcomes, thereby promoting good health and well-being (WHO SDG 3) and fostering innovation and infrastructure (WHO SDG 9). In particular, the section welcomes reports which addresses challenges and support advancements in cardiac surgery and vascular thoracic surgery.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

• current knowledge and innovative aspects in cardiac surgery

• surgical and endovascular treatment of aortic conditions, in particular thoracic vascular pathologies

• emerging challenges in cardiovascular surgery

• interdisciplinary research results involving cardiac and vascular surgeons, cardiologists, interventional radiologists, imaging experts, and anaesthetists, as well as other experts in complementary fields of interest

• hybrid procedures, combining surgical approaches with endovascular techniques

• minimally invasive techniques, including robotic-assisted surgeries

•3D printing and modelling, virtual reality and other emerging technologies

• artificial intelligence and machine learning improving diagnostic accuracy and surgical outcomes

• stem cell therapy and tissue engineering

• perioperative management of cardiovascular surgery patients

• clinical study protocols

• development in cardiovascular perfusion and technology

• cardiovascular Devices and Prosthesis

• studies on peripheral vascular interventions may be considered if they have strong clinical or technical relevance to the field

Submissions should offer detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments, techniques, and innovations in cardiac and vascular surgery.

Authors should refrain from submitting manuscripts outside the scope of this section. Similarly, authors are encouraged to submit only manuscripts of sufficient scientific and linguistic quality.

This multidisciplinary section aims to be at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, industry professionals, policymakers, and the public worldwide.