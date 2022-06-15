Scope

The Clinical and Translational Cardiovascular Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing clinical and translational knowledge in cardiology and cardiovascular disease.

Led by Dr. DeLisa Fairweather from Mayo Clinic Florida, the Clinical and Translational Cardiovascular Medicine section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which connect basic research to clinical applications and vice versa.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bench-to-bedside or bedside-to-bench approaches to research in the treatment of cardiovascular disease

bioinformatics

biomarkers

clinical and translational genomics

novel technologies relating to the treatment of cardiovascular disease

translation of basic or pre-clinical research on cardiovascular diseases

translational clinical studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest advancements and findings in the field of clinical and translational cardiovascular medicine.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Clinical and Translational Cardiovascular Medicine section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on basic cell biology without a direct connection to cardiovascular medicine. Additionally, studies that involve purely statistical analysis without a foundation in cardiovascular medicine or those that do not have a foundation in cardiovascular health are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.