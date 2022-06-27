Main content

Scope The Coronary Artery Disease section of the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine (IF 6.050) aims to publish original research of the highest quality, review articles, illustrations and editorial content on the subject of coronary artery disease. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: • New devices and bioresorbable scaffolds • Coronary vasomotion, FFR, iFR, CFR • Trials in coronary interventions • Complex Percutaneous Coronary Interventions The section welcomes a variety of topics and article types. In particular, we encourage the submission of the following: • Selected review papers describing dedicated techniques in interventional cardiology, including guidelines and articles of educational nature, exemplifying knowledge of research practices in the form of ‘’interventional cardiology recipes’’, such as tips and tricks on how to deliver a stent in a complex anatomy, or how to perform retrograde CTO-step by step, etc. • Articles on safeguarding practices, aimed at improving operator and patient safety: radiation protection, long-term risks, embolization, protection system etc. • Case reports with one outstanding picture in clinical medicine • Bench to bedside research • First-in-Man studies All studies must provide knowledge about coronary artery disease or its treatment. Purely surgical techniques and structural cardiac interventions are not considered in this section and should be submitted to our sister sections Heart Surgery and Structural Interventional Cardiology within the journal Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Cardiovasc. Med.

Abbreviation fcvm

Electronic ISSN 2297-055X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.846 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Coronary Artery Disease welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Coronary Artery Disease, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.