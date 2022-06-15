Scope

The Coronary Artery Disease section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of coronary artery disease and its treatment.

Led by Dr. Stéphane Cook from Université de Fribourg and Dr. Tommaso Gori from University Medical Centre, Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, the Coronary Artery Disease section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular medicine, which encompass a wide range of topics and perspectives.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acute coronary syndromes

AI and softwares to help interventional cardiologist

chronic coronary syndromes

clinical trials focusing on coronary interventions

complex percutaneous coronary interventions

coronary artery disease prevention

coronary vasomotion, FFR, iFR, CFR, angioFFR, and related techniques

dual antiplatelet therapy and anticoagulation in PCI

ethics and heart team decisions

innovative coronary devices

medical therapy of coronary syndromes

new devices and bioresorbable scaffolds

trials in coronary interventions

Submissions are expected to provide comprehensive, in-depth insights into coronary artery disease and its treatments. They should focus on areas such as advanced interventional cardiology techniques, practices ensuring safety for both operators and patients, case studies featuring exceptional clinical images, translational research from bench to bedside, and pioneering first-in-human studies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Coronary Artery Disease section does not consider fields of study outside its scope, which include purely surgical techniques and structural cardiac interventions unrelated to coronary artery disease. Additionally, topics such as gene expression, machine learning, immune cells, and lipid levels are excluded unless they have direct relevance to coronary artery disease or its treatment. Furthermore, studies focusing on oral β-blocker therapy without a clear connection to coronary artery disease are not considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.