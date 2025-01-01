shazia afzal
University Hospital of Düsseldorf
Düsseldorf, Germany
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Department of Pharmacology, Columbia University Irving Medical Center
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation-Aswan Heart Centre
Cairo, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Kindai University Hospital
Osakasayama, Japan
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Institut Cardiovasculaire Paris Sud
Massy, France
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Central University Hospital of Asturias
Oviedo, Spain
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Montefiore Health System
The Bronx, United States
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Kore University of Enna
Enna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Department of Cardiac Surgery, University Hospital RWTH Aachen
Aachen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
University of Salerno
Fisciano, Italy
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
Washington University in St. Louis
St. Louis, United States
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Heart Valve Disease